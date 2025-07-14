Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Social 4x5: 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force Explained - Part 2

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2025

    Video by Krista Hoffler 

    Digital Media Division

    Service members from the 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force experiment with Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) in Fort Huachuca, Arizona, May 25, 2025. Soldiers demonstrate the capabilities of counter UAS technology during Arcane Thunder 25. U.S. Army Social Media Video)

    Modified Product for social media.
    Original Video Credit: Staff Sgt. Rajheem Dixon, 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force; Video Contributions by 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment | Video ID: 964179

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 15:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 970187
    VIRIN: 250715-A-PJ007-7676
    Filename: DOD_111149990
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    This work, Social 4x5: 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force Explained - Part 2, by Krista Hoffler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARMYSocialMedia

