U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Justin Drew, a gunnery sergeant of Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 41st Field Artillery Regiment, supporting Task Force Iron, speaks about the M109A7 Paladin self-propelled howitzer during exercise Crystal Arrow at Camp Adazi, Latvia, May 19, 2025. U.S. Army artillery crews prepare and train with the M109A7 Paladin. The Paladin is a cannon artillery system designed for fire support in combat operations. The self-propelled howitzers maneuvered across the range, coordinating with their counterparts to execute timed fires with precision. Task Force Iron provides combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army Social Media Video)
Modified Product for social media.
Original Video Credit: Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio | Video ID: 963610
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 15:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|970184
|VIRIN:
|250715-A-PJ007-7367
|Filename:
|DOD_111149977
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Social 9x16: Task Force Iron - M109A7 Paladin self-propelled howitzer training, by Krista Hoffler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.