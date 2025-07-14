Social 4x5: Task Force Iron - M109A7 Paladin self-propelled howitzer training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/970183" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Justin Drew, a gunnery sergeant of Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 41st Field Artillery Regiment, supporting Task Force Iron, speaks about the M109A7 Paladin self-propelled howitzer during exercise Crystal Arrow at Camp Adazi, Latvia, May 19, 2025. U.S. Army artillery crews prepare and train with the M109A7 Paladin. The Paladin is a cannon artillery system designed for fire support in combat operations. The self-propelled howitzers maneuvered across the range, coordinating with their counterparts to execute timed fires with precision. Task Force Iron provides combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army Social Media Video)



Modified Product for social media.

Original Video Credit: Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio | Video ID: 963610