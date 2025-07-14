Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Social 4x5: Task Force Iron - M109A7 Paladin self-propelled howitzer training

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2025

    Video by Krista Hoffler 

    Digital Media Division

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Justin Drew, a gunnery sergeant of Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 41st Field Artillery Regiment, supporting Task Force Iron, speaks about the M109A7 Paladin self-propelled howitzer during exercise Crystal Arrow at Camp Adazi, Latvia, May 19, 2025. U.S. Army artillery crews prepare and train with the M109A7 Paladin. The Paladin is a cannon artillery system designed for fire support in combat operations. The self-propelled howitzers maneuvered across the range, coordinating with their counterparts to execute timed fires with precision. Task Force Iron provides combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army Social Media Video)

    Modified Product for social media.
    Original Video Credit: Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio | Video ID: 963610

