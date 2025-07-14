U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sage Ledet, 384th Air Refueling Squadron instructor in-flight refueling specialist, refuels a B-52 Stratofortress from Minot Air Force Base during an aerial refueling mission over Montana, June 11, 2025. In-flight refueling specialist instructors play a critical role in Fairchild AFB's mission, by training and certifying new personnel in aerial refueling, cargo loading and aeromedical evacuation. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 14:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|970182
|VIRIN:
|250708-F-TJ635-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111149971
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, The Boom Operator Experience, by A1C Megan Delaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.