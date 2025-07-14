Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Boom Operator Experience

    UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sage Ledet, 384th Air Refueling Squadron instructor in-flight refueling specialist, refuels a B-52 Stratofortress from Minot Air Force Base during an aerial refueling mission over Montana, June 11, 2025. In-flight refueling specialist instructors play a critical role in Fairchild AFB's mission, by training and certifying new personnel in aerial refueling, cargo loading and aeromedical evacuation. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 14:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 970182
    VIRIN: 250708-F-TJ635-1001
    Filename: DOD_111149971
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Boom Operator Experience, by A1C Megan Delaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    B-52 Stratofortress
    Aerial Refuel
    384th Air Refueling Squadron
    Fairchild AFB
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    instructor boom operator

