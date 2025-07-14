Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    120th Airlift Wing C-130's fly over the Rockies

    UNITED STATES

    04.15.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Scott 

    120th Airlift Wing

    Two Montana Air National Guard C-130H Hercules fly in close formations over the Rocky Mountain Range in central and western Montana, April 15, 2025.

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 14:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 970181
    VIRIN: 250415-F-GT067-4681
    Filename: DOD_111149963
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 120th Airlift Wing C-130's fly over the Rockies, by TSgt Nicholas Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-130H Hercules
    Montana Air National Guard

