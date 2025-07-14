USNS Comfort TCCC in Ecuador

MANTA, Ecuador (July 8, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) conduct tactical combat casualty care training for Ecuadorian service members and Ecuadorian Naval Red Cross during a subject matter expert exchange in Manta, Ecuador during Continuing Promise 2025, July 8, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jordan Bristol)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 14:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|MANTA, EC
