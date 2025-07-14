Social 4x5: B CO 2-285th Weapons Qualifications

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army National Guard soldiers with B Co 2-285th AVN REGT conduct individual weapons qualification at Florence Military Base in Florence, Arizona and Aerial Gunnery qualification at Gila Bend on 3 May, 2025. Army National Guard soldiers are required to periodically qualify with their assigned weapons to maintain a high level of skill in order to bolster the lethality of the United States military. (U.S. Army Social Media Video)



Modified Product for social media.

Original Video Credit: Spc. Anthony Nadeau | Video ID: 960996