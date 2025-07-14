Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Social 4x5: B CO 2-285th Weapons Qualifications

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2025

    Video by Krista Hoffler 

    Digital Media Division

    U.S. Army National Guard soldiers with B Co 2-285th AVN REGT conduct individual weapons qualification at Florence Military Base in Florence, Arizona and Aerial Gunnery qualification at Gila Bend on 3 May, 2025. Army National Guard soldiers are required to periodically qualify with their assigned weapons to maintain a high level of skill in order to bolster the lethality of the United States military. (U.S. Army Social Media Video)

    Modified Product for social media.
    Original Video Credit: Spc. Anthony Nadeau | Video ID: 960996

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 15:26
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    This work, Social 4x5: B CO 2-285th Weapons Qualifications, by Krista Hoffler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARMYSocialMedia

