U.S. Army National Guard soldiers with B Co 2-285th AVN REGT conduct individual weapons qualification at Florence Military Base in Florence, Arizona and Aerial Gunnery qualification at Gila Bend on 3 May, 2025. Army National Guard soldiers are required to periodically qualify with their assigned weapons to maintain a high level of skill in order to bolster the lethality of the United States military. (U.S. Army Social Media Video)
Modified Product for social media.
Original Video Credit: Spc. Anthony Nadeau | Video ID: 960996
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 15:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|970178
|VIRIN:
|250715-A-PJ007-2441
|Filename:
|DOD_111149943
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Social 4x5: B CO 2-285th Weapons Qualifications, by Krista Hoffler, identified by DVIDS
