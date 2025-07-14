Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Social 9x16: Fort Jackson E3B Testing 2025

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2025

    Video by Krista Hoffler 

    Digital Media Division

    Candidates for Expert Infantryman Badge (EIB), Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) and Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) demonstrated the mastery of patrol skills during E3B testing at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, April 10, 2025 (U.S. Army Social Media Video)

    Modified Product for social media.
    Original Video Credit: Nathan Clinebelle | Video ID: 959862

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 15:26
    Video ID: 970176
    VIRIN: 250715-A-PJ007-9602
    Filename: DOD_111149941
    Length: 00:00:05
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    This work, Social 9x16: Fort Jackson E3B Testing 2025, by Krista Hoffler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

