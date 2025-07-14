Candidates for Expert Infantryman Badge (EIB), Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) and Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) demonstrated the mastery of patrol skills during E3B testing at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, April 10, 2025 (U.S. Army Social Media Video)
Modified Product for social media.
Original Video Credit: Nathan Clinebelle | Video ID: 959862
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 15:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|970176
|VIRIN:
|250715-A-PJ007-9602
|Filename:
|DOD_111149941
|Length:
|00:00:05
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Social 9x16: Fort Jackson E3B Testing 2025, by Krista Hoffler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.