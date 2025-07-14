CP25 Rock the Beach

MANTA, Ecuador (July 9,2025) The U.S. Fleet Forces band "Uncharted Water" perform at a "Rock the Beach" band event in Manta, Ecuador during Continuing Promise 2025, July 9, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/ U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and forms new partnerships between host nations, non federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonas Womack)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 14:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|970173
|VIRIN:
|250709-N-DI219-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111149903
|Length:
|00:03:41
|Location:
|EC
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
