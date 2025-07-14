Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CP25 Rock the Beach

    ECUADOR

    07.09.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonas Womack 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    MANTA, Ecuador (July 9,2025) The U.S. Fleet Forces band "Uncharted Water" perform at a "Rock the Beach" band event in Manta, Ecuador during Continuing Promise 2025, July 9, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/ U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and forms new partnerships between host nations, non federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonas Womack)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 14:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 970173
    VIRIN: 250709-N-DI219-1001
    Filename: DOD_111149903
    Length: 00:03:41
    Location: EC

    U.S. Fleet Forces band
    CP25

