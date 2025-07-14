The Sullivan Memorial Blood Center plays a vital role in supporting the military community by collecting, testing, and distributing blood products for service members and their families. This video offers a behind-the-scenes look at how the center operates and highlights the importance of donating blood to ensure mission readiness and lifesaving care across the Department of Defense.
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 14:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|970171
|VIRIN:
|250611-O-VY354-8744
|Filename:
|DOD_111149881
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sullivan Memorial Blood Center Introduction, by Jessie Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
