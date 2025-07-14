Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sullivan Memorial Blood Center Introduction

    FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Video by Jessie Hudson 

    Martin Army Community Hospital

    The Sullivan Memorial Blood Center plays a vital role in supporting the military community by collecting, testing, and distributing blood products for service members and their families. This video offers a behind-the-scenes look at how the center operates and highlights the importance of donating blood to ensure mission readiness and lifesaving care across the Department of Defense.

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 14:18
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US

    Sullivan Memorial Blood Center
    Sullivan Memorial

