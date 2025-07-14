250706-N-MA550-2001 MANTA, Ecuador (July 6, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) and Armada del Ecuador military members participate in a community relations beach clean-up in at Murcielago Beach Manta, Ecuador during Continuing Promise 2025, July 6, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rylin Paul)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 13:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|970158
|VIRIN:
|250706-N-MA550-2001
|PIN:
|250706N
|Filename:
|DOD_111149797
|Length:
|00:02:58
|Location:
|MANTA, EC
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CP25 Beach Clean-Up in Ecuador, by PO2 Rylin Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
