Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Salaknib 25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    06.11.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tomarius Roberts 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    US and Philippine forces train together during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Exportable (JPMRC-X) exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines May 17 - June 13, 2025. This iteration of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Exportable (JPMRC-X) during Salaknib II marks the second Combat Training Center (CTC) rotation conducted in the Philippines. As part of the Army's premier regional CTC, JPMRC-X enables the U.S. Army, joint force, allies, and partners to develop skills in realistic environments and conditions. Through exportable capabilities, JPMRC-X strengthens warfighting readiness, enhances multilateral relationships, and contributes to regional security and stability in the Indo-Pacifc. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Tomarius Roberts)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 13:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 970143
    VIRIN: 250611-A-ZA034-1001
    Filename: DOD_111149664
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salaknib 25, by SSG Tomarius Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Salaknib, Philippines, Salaknib25, FreeAndOpenIndoPacific, JPMRCX

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download