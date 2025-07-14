US and Philippine forces train together during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Exportable (JPMRC-X) exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines May 17 - June 13, 2025. This iteration of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Exportable (JPMRC-X) during Salaknib II marks the second Combat Training Center (CTC) rotation conducted in the Philippines. As part of the Army's premier regional CTC, JPMRC-X enables the U.S. Army, joint force, allies, and partners to develop skills in realistic environments and conditions. Through exportable capabilities, JPMRC-X strengthens warfighting readiness, enhances multilateral relationships, and contributes to regional security and stability in the Indo-Pacifc. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Tomarius Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 13:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|970143
|VIRIN:
|250611-A-ZA034-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111149664
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Salaknib 25, by SSG Tomarius Roberts, identified by DVIDS
