Veterinarian Subject Matter Expert Exchange with Ecuadorian Farmers

ROCAFUERTE, Ecuador (July 8, 2025) U.S. Army veterinarians assigned to the 248th Medical Detachment for Veterinary Support Services conduct a subject matter expert exchange with Ecuadorian farmers in Rocafuerte, Ecuador during Continuing Promise 2025, July 8, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas Boatright)
