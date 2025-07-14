Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tomorrow's Fighter, Today.

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Cesar Cordero 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The first F-35A Lightning II aircraft permanently assigned to the Florida Air National Guard's 125th Fighter Wing taxi on the flight line after landing at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, July 9, 2025. The delivery marks a key milestone in the wing’s continued transition to the F-35, initiating the phased arrival of aircraft bearing the unit’s signature tail flash. As one of the newest Air National Guard units to field the fifth-generation fighter, the wing enhances the Air Force’s ability to provide agile combat airpower in support of U.S. and allied operations worldwide.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 10:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 970130
    VIRIN: 250709-F-ZH301-7733
    Filename: DOD_111149267
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tomorrow's Fighter, Today., by TSgt Cesar Cordero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Florida Air National Guard
    F-35A Lightning II

