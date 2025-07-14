The first F-35A Lightning II aircraft permanently assigned to the Florida Air National Guard's 125th Fighter Wing taxi on the flight line after landing at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, July 9, 2025. The delivery marks a key milestone in the wing’s continued transition to the F-35, initiating the phased arrival of aircraft bearing the unit’s signature tail flash. As one of the newest Air National Guard units to field the fifth-generation fighter, the wing enhances the Air Force’s ability to provide agile combat airpower in support of U.S. and allied operations worldwide.
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 10:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|970130
|VIRIN:
|250709-F-ZH301-7733
|Filename:
|DOD_111149267
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Tomorrow's Fighter, Today., by TSgt Cesar Cordero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
