Tomorrow's Fighter, Today.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/970130" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The first F-35A Lightning II aircraft permanently assigned to the Florida Air National Guard's 125th Fighter Wing taxi on the flight line after landing at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, July 9, 2025. The delivery marks a key milestone in the wing’s continued transition to the F-35, initiating the phased arrival of aircraft bearing the unit’s signature tail flash. As one of the newest Air National Guard units to field the fifth-generation fighter, the wing enhances the Air Force’s ability to provide agile combat airpower in support of U.S. and allied operations worldwide.