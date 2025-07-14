Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Aircrew Conducts Overflight of Flooded Areas in Texas Hill Country

    UNITED STATES

    07.06.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    U.S. Coast Guard aircrew members from Air Station Corpus Christi conduct an overflight of flood-affected areas in the Texas Hill Country, July 6, 2025. The flight, aboard an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter, launched from Kerrville Airport and covered areas impacted by recent flash flooding, including Camp Mystic and the surrounding Guadalupe River basin. The overflight was part of the Coast Guard’s continued presence and response efforts in support of communities affected by severe weather. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 09:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 970125
    VIRIN: 250706-G-XR638-1008
    Filename: DOD_111149151
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: US

    texas flood response
    Texas

