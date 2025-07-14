Coast Guard Aircrew Conducts Overflight of Flooded Areas in Texas Hill Country

U.S. Coast Guard aircrew members from Air Station Corpus Christi conduct an overflight of flood-affected areas in the Texas Hill Country, July 6, 2025. The flight, aboard an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter, launched from Kerrville Airport and covered areas impacted by recent flash flooding, including Camp Mystic and the surrounding Guadalupe River basin. The overflight was part of the Coast Guard’s continued presence and response efforts in support of communities affected by severe weather. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad)
|07.06.2025
|07.15.2025 09:49
|B-Roll
|970125
|250706-G-XR638-1008
|DOD_111149151
|00:01:57
|US
|1
|1
