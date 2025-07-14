U.S. Coast Guard responds to Kerrville, Texas floods

A U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew conducts a familiarization flyover, July 10, 2025, at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport in Kerrville, Texas. The aircrew was relieved shortly afterward by an incoming aircrew to maintain a continuous asset presence in the wake of the catastrophic flash flooding near Kerrville. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carmen Caver)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 09:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|970124
|VIRIN:
|250710-G-KH296-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111149149
|Length:
|00:04:04
|Location:
|KERRVILLE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.