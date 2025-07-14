Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard responds to Kerrville, Texas floods

    KERRVILLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carmen Caver 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters     

    A U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew conducts a familiarization flyover, July 10, 2025, at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport in Kerrville, Texas. The aircrew was relieved shortly afterward by an incoming aircrew to maintain a continuous asset presence in the wake of the catastrophic flash flooding near Kerrville. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carmen Caver)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 09:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 970124
    VIRIN: 250710-G-KH296-1001
    Filename: DOD_111149149
    Length: 00:04:04
    Location: KERRVILLE, TEXAS, US

