Maj. Gary Dover Retirement Ceremony B-Roll

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gary Dover, former credentialing program manager at Headquarters Marine Corps, retires in the presence of Marines, family, and friends at the General Alfred M. Gray Marine Corps Research Center, Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, July 11, 2025. Dover enlisted in 2005 and underwent two deployments in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom during his first tour of duty. In 2014, Dover attended University of South Carolina as a Staff Sgt. and in 2015 commissioned as a United States Marine Corps officer. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Catherine Schei)
