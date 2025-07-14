Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maj. Gary Dover Retirement Ceremony B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Catherine Schei 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico   

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gary Dover, former credentialing program manager at Headquarters Marine Corps, retires in the presence of Marines, family, and friends at the General Alfred M. Gray Marine Corps Research Center, Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, July 11, 2025. Dover enlisted in 2005 and underwent two deployments in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom during his first tour of duty. In 2014, Dover attended University of South Carolina as a Staff Sgt. and in 2015 commissioned as a United States Marine Corps officer. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Catherine Schei)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 11:08
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 970123
    VIRIN: 250711-M-VM953-6713
    Filename: DOD_111149147
    Length: 01:14:36
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gary Dover Retirement Ceremony B-Roll, by LCpl Catherine Schei, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marine Corps Base Quantico (MCBQ)
    retirement

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download