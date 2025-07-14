The training never stops for the members of the Expeditionary Center Enterprise. This installment takes a look at contingency response training during Exercise Mighty Griffin
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 09:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|970119
|VIRIN:
|250625-F-MA925-1167
|Filename:
|DOD_111149053
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Around the EC, Mighty Griffin, by Kevin Strong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.