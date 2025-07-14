Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Anniston Munitions Center Change of Command June 12, 2025

    ANNISTON, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Video by Ben Williams                    

    Anniston Army Depot           

    Lt. Col. Wallace accepted the responsibilities of Anniston Munitions Center, a Joint Munitions Command subordinate installation, during a change of command ceremony on June 12, and he replaces Lt. Col. Daniel Cross.

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 08:26
    This work, Anniston Munitions Center Change of Command June 12, 2025, by Ben Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Anniston Munitions Center
    Change of Command
    Change of Command ceremony

