Lt. Col. Wallace accepted the responsibilities of Anniston Munitions Center, a Joint Munitions Command subordinate installation, during a change of command ceremony on June 12, and he replaces Lt. Col. Daniel Cross.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 08:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|970113
|VIRIN:
|250612-A-IY796-7107
|PIN:
|250612
|Filename:
|DOD_111148982
|Length:
|00:31:15
|Location:
|ANNISTON, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Anniston Munitions Center Change of Command June 12, 2025, by Ben Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
