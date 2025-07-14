Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Cesar Flores exit interview

    AVIANO, ITALY

    06.25.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Cesar Flores, 31st Fighter Wing command chief, reflects on his time as command chief before his change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 25, 2025. Flores has served as the 31st FW command chief since July 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)

    Location: AVIANO, IT

