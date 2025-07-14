United States Army Garrison-Italy celebrated Independence Day on July 3, 2025 on Caserma Ederle, Italy. The celebration was hosted to celebrate the 249th anniversary of the ratification of the Declaration of Independence and to increase moral of the servicemembers and their families who live in the Vicenza Military Community. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon J. White.)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 07:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|970111
|VIRIN:
|250703-A-FG870-6336
|Filename:
|DOD_111148971
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG-Italy Celebrates Independence Day B-Roll, by SSG Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
