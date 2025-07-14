USAG-Italy Celebrates Independence Day B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



United States Army Garrison-Italy celebrated Independence Day on July 3, 2025 on Caserma Ederle, Italy. The celebration was hosted to celebrate the 249th anniversary of the ratification of the Declaration of Independence and to increase moral of the servicemembers and their families who live in the Vicenza Military Community. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon J. White.)