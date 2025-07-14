Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG-Italy Independence Day Celebration

    VICENZA, ITALY

    07.03.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White 

    AFN Vicenza

    United States Army Garrison-Italy celebrated Independence Day on July 3, 2025 on Caserma Ederle, Italy. The celebration was hosted to celebrate the 249th anniversary of the ratification of the Declaration of Independence and to increase moral of the servicemembers and their families who live in the Vicenza Military Community. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon J. White.)

