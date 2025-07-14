Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    German-American Partnership Shoot 2025

    ANSBACH, BAYERN, GERMANY

    07.11.2025

    Video by Eugen Warkentin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach and partner city Herrieden celebrate 41 years of friendship at the annual German-American Partnership Shoot. Held at Oberdachstetten Training Area, 18 teams competed, strengthening ties between U.S. Soldiers, German reservists, and Herrieden Rifle Club members. Ansbach, Germany, July 11, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Eugen Warkentin)

    Location: ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE

    EUCOM, USAREUR-AF, 7 Army Training Command, 7 ATC, European Support 2025, Strong Europe

