German-American Partnership Shoot 2025

U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach and partner city Herrieden celebrate 41 years of friendship at the annual German-American Partnership Shoot. Held at Oberdachstetten Training Area, 18 teams competed, strengthening ties between U.S. Soldiers, German reservists, and Herrieden Rifle Club members. Ansbach, Germany, July 11, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Eugen Warkentin)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 07:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|970108
|VIRIN:
|250711-A-EX530-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111148959
|Length:
|00:03:15
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
