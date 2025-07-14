B-ROLL: USAG Poland Change of Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Col. Jesse Chace relinquishes command of U.S. Army Garrison Poland to U.S. Army Col. Jeremy McHugh during a change of command ceremony on Camp Kościuszko, Poland, July 15, 2025. The garrison was formally established in May 2024 to strengthen America's enduring presence along NATO's Eastern Flank. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Rebekah Wall)