U.S. Army Col. Jesse Chace relinquishes command of U.S. Army Garrison Poland to U.S. Army Col. Jeremy McHugh during a change of command ceremony on Camp Kościuszko, Poland, July 15, 2025. The garrison was formally established in May 2024 to strengthen America's enduring presence along NATO's Eastern Flank. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Rebekah Wall)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 06:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|970105
|VIRIN:
|250715-A-CW191-5660
|Filename:
|DOD_111148918
|Length:
|00:03:29
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-ROLL: USAG Poland Change of Command, by SGT Rebekah Wall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
