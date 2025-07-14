Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-ROLL: USAG Poland Change of Command

    POLAND

    07.15.2025

    Video by Sgt. Rebekah Wall 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. Army Col. Jesse Chace relinquishes command of U.S. Army Garrison Poland to U.S. Army Col. Jeremy McHugh during a change of command ceremony on Camp Kościuszko, Poland, July 15, 2025. The garrison was formally established in May 2024 to strengthen America's enduring presence along NATO's Eastern Flank. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Rebekah Wall)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 06:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 970105
    VIRIN: 250715-A-CW191-5660
    Filename: DOD_111148918
    Length: 00:03:29
    Location: PL

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-ROLL: USAG Poland Change of Command, by SGT Rebekah Wall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VCORPS
    StrongerTogeather
    USAG Poland
    change of command ceremony

