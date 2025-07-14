Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pathfinders Train for Real-World Threats at RAF Croughton B-Roll

    UNITED KINGDOM

    06.06.2025

    Video by Airman Adam Enbal 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    U.S. Airmen from the 501st Combat Support Wing participate in a Ready Airmen Training capstone event at RAF Croughton, England, June 6, 2025. The training included Tactical Combat Casualty Care, CBRN response procedures, and security force maneuvers in a simulated contested environment. The capstone was designed to enhance multi-capable readiness across the wing.

    CBRN
    TCCC
    RAF Croughton
    501st CSW
    Ready Airman Training
    USAFE

