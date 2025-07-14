U.S. Airmen from the 501st Combat Support Wing participate in a Ready Airmen Training capstone event at RAF Croughton, England, June 6, 2025. The training included Tactical Combat Casualty Care, CBRN response procedures, and security force maneuvers in a simulated contested environment. The capstone was designed to enhance multi-capable readiness across the wing.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 06:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|970103
|VIRIN:
|250606-F-QN763-1860
|Filename:
|DOD_111148915
|Length:
|00:08:59
|Location:
|GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pathfinders Train for Real-World Threats at RAF Croughton B-Roll, by Amn Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
