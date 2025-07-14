U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition - Meet Your Squad

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, participate in interviews during the U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition, July 13, 2025, at the Noncommissioned Officer Academy - Hawaii. The week-long competition will assess each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. The competition features a multitude of different fitness and combat related events ranging from the Army Combat Fitness Test and various weapons lanes, to a strenuous 12-mile foot march and detailed individual warrior tasks and squad battle drills.