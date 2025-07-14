U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, participate in interviews during the U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition, July 13, 2025, at the Noncommissioned Officer Academy - Hawaii. The week-long competition will assess each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. The competition features a multitude of different fitness and combat related events ranging from the Army Combat Fitness Test and various weapons lanes, to a strenuous 12-mile foot march and detailed individual warrior tasks and squad battle drills.
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 03:56
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|970091
|VIRIN:
|250713-A-QT274-8463
|Filename:
|DOD_111148761
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition - Meet Your Squad, by SSG Alvin Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
