U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, participate in interviews during the U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition, July 13, 2025, at the Noncommissioned Officer Academy - Hawaii. The week-long competition will assess each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. The competition features a multitude of different fitness and combat related events ranging from the Army Combat Fitness Test and various weapons lanes, to a strenuous 12-mile foot march and detailed individual warrior tasks and squad battle drills.
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 03:56
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|970090
|VIRIN:
|250713-A-QT274-2873
|Filename:
|DOD_111148758
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition - Meet Your Squad, by SSG Alvin Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.