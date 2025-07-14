U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition - Meet Your Squad

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 9th Mission Support Command - Army Reserve, participate in interviews during the U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition, July 13, 2025, at the Noncommissioned Officer Academy - Hawaii. The week-long competition will assess each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. The competition features a multitude of different fitness and combat related events ranging from the Army Combat Fitness Test and various weapons lanes, to a strenuous 12-mile foot march and detailed individual warrior tasks and squad battle drills.