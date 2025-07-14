Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition - Meet Your Squad

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alvin Conley 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Multi-Domain Task Force, participate in interviews during the U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition, July 13, 2025, at the Noncommissioned Officer Academy - Hawaii. The week-long competition will assess each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. The competition features a multitude of different fitness and combat related events ranging from the Army Combat Fitness Test and various weapons lanes, to a strenuous 12-mile foot march and detailed individual warrior tasks and squad battle drills.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 03:55
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 970087
    VIRIN: 250713-A-QT274-1309
    Filename: DOD_111148742
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition - Meet Your Squad, by SSG Alvin Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARPACBSC2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download