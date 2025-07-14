Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    85 TES fighters arrive at Andersen AFB during REFORPAC

    YIGO, GUAM

    07.10.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Audree Campbell 

    36th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joseph Gagnon, 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron commander from Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., and team arrive at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 11, 2025. Gagnon’s team flew an F-16, F-15, F-15E Strike Eagle and F-15EX Eagle II to support Exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series which focuses on a new way of conducting operations in a contested, dynamic environment to build capabilities and make a stronger, more lethal deterrent force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Audree Campbell)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 04:13
    Location: YIGO, GU

    Andersen AFB
    AMC
    INDOPACOM
    REFORPAC
    interoperability
    DLE2025

