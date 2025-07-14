85 TES fighters arrive at Andersen AFB during REFORPAC

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joseph Gagnon, 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron commander from Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., and team arrive at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 11, 2025. Gagnon’s team flew an F-16, F-15, F-15E Strike Eagle and F-15EX Eagle II to support Exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series which focuses on a new way of conducting operations in a contested, dynamic environment to build capabilities and make a stronger, more lethal deterrent force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Audree Campbell)
|07.10.2025
|07.15.2025 04:13
|B-Roll
|970083
|250711-F-VX152-1001
|DOD_111148734
|00:01:30
|YIGO, GU
|5
|5
