26th ERQS: HC-130J Combat King II Mission Teaser

A U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II assigned to the 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron is featured in a mission video teaser conducting operations within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 9, 2025. The 26th ERQS employs the HC-130J Combat King II to rapidly deploy and execute combatant commander directed recovery operations, aerial refueling and airdrops in support of CENTCOM objectives. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)