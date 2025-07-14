Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    26th ERQS: HC-130J Combat King II Mission Teaser

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.03.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger  

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II assigned to the 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron is featured in a mission video teaser conducting operations within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 9, 2025. The 26th ERQS employs the HC-130J Combat King II to rapidly deploy and execute combatant commander directed recovery operations, aerial refueling and airdrops in support of CENTCOM objectives. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 03:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 970082
    VIRIN: 250703-F-CW240-1001
    Filename: DOD_111148727
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 26th ERQS: HC-130J Combat King II Mission Teaser, by SrA Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    26thERQS, HC-130J, Combat King II, AFCENT, CENTCOM,

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download