    HC-130J Combat King II preflight B-roll

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.16.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger  

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Preflight and post-flight operations are conducted on a U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II assigned to the 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 9, 2025. The HC-130J extends the reach of combat search and rescue operations by providing aerial refueling, tactical mobility, and command and control capabilities in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 03:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 970081
    VIRIN: 250616-F-CW240-2001
    Filename: DOD_111148723
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HC-130J Combat King II preflight B-roll, by SrA Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    26thERQS, HC-130J, Combat King II, AFCENT, CENTCOM,

