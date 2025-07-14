HC-130J Combat King II preflight B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Preflight and post-flight operations are conducted on a U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II assigned to the 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 9, 2025. The HC-130J extends the reach of combat search and rescue operations by providing aerial refueling, tactical mobility, and command and control capabilities in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)