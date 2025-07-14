Preflight and post-flight operations are conducted on a U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II assigned to the 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 9, 2025. The HC-130J extends the reach of combat search and rescue operations by providing aerial refueling, tactical mobility, and command and control capabilities in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 03:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|970081
|VIRIN:
|250616-F-CW240-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111148723
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, HC-130J Combat King II preflight B-roll, by SrA Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.