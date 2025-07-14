Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Japan DES Team Prepares Lunches for Japanese First Responders Supporting Open-Post Celebration

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.14.2025

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    During Camp Zama’s Independence Day celebration, U.S. Army Garrison Japan’s Directorate of Emergency Services team provided meals to the Japanese first responders who supported the event.

    Additional photo by Noriko Kudo, USAG Japan Public Affairs

    #BilateralPartners #GoodNeighbors #IndependenceDay #FourthOfJuly #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 05:33
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    TAGS

    Emergency Services
    DES
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    Camp Zama

