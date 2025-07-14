Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined Live-Fire Exercise

    AUSTRALIA

    07.14.2025

    Video by Sgt. Rebecca Watkins 

    I Corps

    Multinational forces demonstrated integrated fires and maneuver capabilities across multiple domains during a Combined Joint Live Fire Exercise as part of Exercise Talisman Sabre 25, held in Queensland, Australia July 14, 2025. Talisman Sabre is a high-tempo training event that strengthens interoperability, readiness, and rapid response capabilities across the Indo-Pacific.
    (U.S. Army video edited by Sgt. Rebecca Watkins)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 02:33
