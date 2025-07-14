Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: July 14, 2025

    JAPAN

    07.13.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen  

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit recently conducted a simulated amphibious assault in Queensland, Australia. U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force Darwin with the Australian Defense Force successfully refueled an Australian ARH Tiger helicopter using tactical aviation ground refueling system at Royal Australian Air Force Base, Darwin. U.S. Marines assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Pacific Japan joined members of the Royal Thai Navy for tactical shooting training in Starship Thailand.

    Date Taken: 07.13.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 02:13
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific News: July 14, 2025, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

