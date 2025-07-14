On this Pacific News: U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit recently conducted a simulated amphibious assault in Queensland, Australia. U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force Darwin with the Australian Defense Force successfully refueled an Australian ARH Tiger helicopter using tactical aviation ground refueling system at Royal Australian Air Force Base, Darwin. U.S. Marines assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Pacific Japan joined members of the Royal Thai Navy for tactical shooting training in Starship Thailand.
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 02:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|970074
|VIRIN:
|250714-F-WN543-7944
|Filename:
|DOD_111148679
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific News: July 14, 2025, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
