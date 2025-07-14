Live Fire Exercize 14 July 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Countries participating in Exercise Talisman Sabre 2025 conduct live fire missions for gathered observers including leaders from participating nations and international media on July 14, 2025 in Queensland, Australia. Talisman Sabre is a bilateral exercise providing effective and intense training to ensure U.S., Australian, and partner forces are capable, interoperable, rapidly deployable, and combat-ready.



U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Matthew Keeler