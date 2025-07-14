Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Live Fire Exercize 14 July 25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AUSTRALIA

    07.13.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Matthew Keeler 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    Countries participating in Exercise Talisman Sabre 2025 conduct live fire missions for gathered observers including leaders from participating nations and international media on July 14, 2025 in Queensland, Australia. Talisman Sabre is a bilateral exercise providing effective and intense training to ensure U.S., Australian, and partner forces are capable, interoperable, rapidly deployable, and combat-ready.

    U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Matthew Keeler

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 02:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 970072
    VIRIN: 250714-A-IX878-1285
    Filename: DOD_111148677
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: AU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Live Fire Exercize 14 July 25, by MSG Matthew Keeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    talismansabre25; Talisman Sabre 2025; TPOC; Personnel Accountability; Free and Open Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download