Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Actor Gary Sinise discusses Lt. Dan Band mission, creation during Fort McCoy concert

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2025

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Actor and musician Gary Sinise gives remarks about the Lt. Dan Band and his foundation July 13, 2025, during a concert at Fort McCoy, Wis. The band played to hundreds of guests at the concert. This was the first time the band has played at Fort McCoy as well. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 01:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 970071
    VIRIN: 250713-A-OK556-3627
    Filename: DOD_111148654
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Actor Gary Sinise discusses Lt. Dan Band mission, creation during Fort McCoy concert, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Lt. Dan Band, Army entertainment, IMCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download