Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort McCoy senior commander, garrison CSM, welcome Lt. Dan Band to Fort McCoy for performance

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2025

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Maj. Gen. Joseph Ricciardi, 88th Readiness Division commanding general and Fort McCoy senior commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. James Riddle, Fort McCoy Garrison command sergeant major, provide opening remarks July 13, 2025, during the Lt. Dan Band concert at Fort McCoy, Wis. The band is part of the Gary Sinise Foundation and travels to military installations around the world playing concerts for military personnel, veterans, and their families. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 00:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 970070
    VIRIN: 250713-A-OK556-8835
    Filename: DOD_111148570
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy senior commander, garrison CSM, welcome Lt. Dan Band to Fort McCoy for performance, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Lt. Dan Band, Army entertainment, IMCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download