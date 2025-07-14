Maj. Gen. Joseph Ricciardi, 88th Readiness Division commanding general and Fort McCoy senior commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. James Riddle, Fort McCoy Garrison command sergeant major, provide opening remarks July 13, 2025, during the Lt. Dan Band concert at Fort McCoy, Wis. The band is part of the Gary Sinise Foundation and travels to military installations around the world playing concerts for military personnel, veterans, and their families. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 00:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|970070
|VIRIN:
|250713-A-OK556-8835
|Filename:
|DOD_111148570
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Fort McCoy senior commander, garrison CSM, welcome Lt. Dan Band to Fort McCoy for performance, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
