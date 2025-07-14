Fort McCoy senior commander, garrison CSM, welcome Lt. Dan Band to Fort McCoy for performance

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Gen. Joseph Ricciardi, 88th Readiness Division commanding general and Fort McCoy senior commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. James Riddle, Fort McCoy Garrison command sergeant major, provide opening remarks July 13, 2025, during the Lt. Dan Band concert at Fort McCoy, Wis. The band is part of the Gary Sinise Foundation and travels to military installations around the world playing concerts for military personnel, veterans, and their families. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)