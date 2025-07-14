U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group (MIG) coordinate, integrate, and employ capabilities for information environment operations in support of the Marine Air Ground Task Force. The MIG continues to build relations with allies and partners while testing and employing new technologies in order to deny the enemy freedom of action in the information environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Juan Maldonado)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2025 23:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|970062
|VIRIN:
|250714-M-QS704-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111148390
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The role of III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group in modern warfare, by Cpl Juan Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
