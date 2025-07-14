The role of III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group in modern warfare

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group (MIG) coordinate, integrate, and employ capabilities for information environment operations in support of the Marine Air Ground Task Force. The MIG continues to build relations with allies and partners while testing and employing new technologies in order to deny the enemy freedom of action in the information environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Juan Maldonado)