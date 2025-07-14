Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The role of III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group in modern warfare

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.13.2025

    Video by Cpl. Juan Maldonado 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group (MIG) coordinate, integrate, and employ capabilities for information environment operations in support of the Marine Air Ground Task Force. The MIG continues to build relations with allies and partners while testing and employing new technologies in order to deny the enemy freedom of action in the information environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Juan Maldonado)

    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    cyber
    deterrance
    Communication Strategy and Operations
    USMC
    secure

