M777 Live Fire 13 July 2025

Marines with with Golf Battery, Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, work through battle drills to load and fire 155mm rounds into their M777 towed 155 mm howitzer during a 15 round fire mission on July 13, 2025. The mission, in Queensland, Australia, was part of Talisman Sabre 2025, a bilateral training event between the U.S. and Australia designed to enhance combat readiness and interoperability with allies and partners. (U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Matthew Keeler)
|07.13.2025
|07.14.2025 21:09
Category: Video Productions
|970047
VIRIN: 250713-A-IX878-2128
|DOD_111148305
|00:01:01
|AU
|0
|0
