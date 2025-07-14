Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    M777 Live Fire 13 July 2025

    AUSTRALIA

    07.13.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Matthew Keeler 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    Marines with with Golf Battery, Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, work through battle drills to load and fire 155mm rounds into their M777 towed 155 mm howitzer during a 15 round fire mission on July 13, 2025. The mission, in Queensland, Australia, was part of Talisman Sabre 2025, a bilateral training event between the U.S. and Australia designed to enhance combat readiness and interoperability with allies and partners. (U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Matthew Keeler)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 21:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 970047
    VIRIN: 250713-A-IX878-2128
    Filename: DOD_111148305
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: AU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M777 Live Fire 13 July 2025, by MSG Matthew Keeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

