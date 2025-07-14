Partners from the United States, Australia, Singapore, and South Korea rehearse fire missions from various weapons systems in Queensland, Australia on July 13, 2025. The rehearsals are part of Talisman Sabre 2025, a bilateral exercise between the U.S. and Australia designed to provide effective and intense training to ensure U.S., Australian, and partner forces are capable, interoperable, rapidly deployable, and combat-ready. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Brittany Whitehead)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2025 21:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|970043
|VIRIN:
|250713-A-IX878-3359
|Filename:
|DOD_111148301
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|AU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, LFX Rehearsal 13 July 2025, by MSG Matthew Keeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.