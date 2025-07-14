LFX Rehearsal 13 July 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/970043" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Partners from the United States, Australia, Singapore, and South Korea rehearse fire missions from various weapons systems in Queensland, Australia on July 13, 2025. The rehearsals are part of Talisman Sabre 2025, a bilateral exercise between the U.S. and Australia designed to provide effective and intense training to ensure U.S., Australian, and partner forces are capable, interoperable, rapidly deployable, and combat-ready. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Brittany Whitehead)