    LFX Rehearsal 13 July 2025

    AUSTRALIA

    07.13.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Matthew Keeler 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    Partners from the United States, Australia, Singapore, and South Korea rehearse fire missions from various weapons systems in Queensland, Australia on July 13, 2025. The rehearsals are part of Talisman Sabre 2025, a bilateral exercise between the U.S. and Australia designed to provide effective and intense training to ensure U.S., Australian, and partner forces are capable, interoperable, rapidly deployable, and combat-ready. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Brittany Whitehead)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 21:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 970043
    VIRIN: 250713-A-IX878-3359
    Filename: DOD_111148301
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: AU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LFX Rehearsal 13 July 2025, by MSG Matthew Keeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    talismansabre25

