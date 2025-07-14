Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbirds perform at Fort Wayne Air Show

    FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte 

    122nd Fighter Wing

    The Thunderbirds perform at the Fort Wayne Air Show hosted by the 122nd Fighter Wing in Fort Wayne, Ind., July 12-13, 2025. The Thunderbirds fly the U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft and showcase the esprit de corps and fighting prowess of the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 20:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 970036
    VIRIN: 250712-Z-VY485-1001
    Filename: DOD_111148256
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, US

    TAGS

    Indiana Air National Guard
    Air National Guard
    Air Show 2025
    122nd Fighter Wing
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Thunderbirds

