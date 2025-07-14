The Thunderbirds perform at the Fort Wayne Air Show hosted by the 122nd Fighter Wing in Fort Wayne, Ind., July 12-13, 2025. The Thunderbirds fly the U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft and showcase the esprit de corps and fighting prowess of the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2025 20:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|970036
|VIRIN:
|250712-Z-VY485-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111148256
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Thunderbirds perform at Fort Wayne Air Show, by TSgt Kathleen LaCorte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.