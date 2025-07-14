Competitors climb, clamber and crawl through an obstacle course at H Steven Blum Military Reservation on July 14, 2025. The Army National Guard’s 2025 National Best Warrior Competition, hosted by the Maryland National Guard, is an annual event that unites Soldiers and Noncommissioned Officers from seven regions across the United States. Competitors face a demanding series of physical and mental challenges designed to test their military expertise, resilience and dedication to the Warrior Ethos for the opportunity to advance to Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Christina Chang)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2025 20:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|970034
|VIRIN:
|250714-A-KE130-5492
|Filename:
|DOD_111148231
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|GLEN ARM, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Competitors push through an obstacle course - 2025 National Best Warrior, by SPC Christina Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
