U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers participate in the Marine Combat Fitness test and Army warrior task lanes during the 2025 National Guard Best Warrior Competition, July 14, 2025, at Camp Fretterd Military Reservation, Maryland. The Army National Guard’s 2025 National Best Warrior Competition, hosted by the Maryland National Guard, is an annual event that unites Soldiers and Noncommissioned Officers from seven regions across the United States. Competitors face a demanding series of physical and mental challenges designed to test their military expertise, resilience and dedication to the Warrior Ethos for the opportunity to advance to Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Andrew Crowl)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2025 20:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|970030
|VIRIN:
|250714-A-GM804-1432
|Filename:
|DOD_111148224
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: Marine Combat Fitness Test and Army Warrior Task Lanes - 2025 Best Warrior Competition, by SPC Andrew Crowl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.