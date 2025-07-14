America's Air Show 2025 Announcement

U.S. Marine Corps Col. R. Erik Herrmann, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, gives an announcement for the upcoming ‘America’s Air Show’ at MCAS Miramar, July 2, 2025. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to interact first-hand with Marines, other service members, and first responders; and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn)
|07.14.2025
|07.14.2025 18:25
|Video Productions
|00:01:40
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
