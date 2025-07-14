Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs 77-year-old man 138 miles southwest of Sanibel Island

    CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Riley Perkofski 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Tampa Bay

    A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater aircrew medevaced a 77-year-old man, Sunday, experiencing stroke-like symptoms approximately 138 miles southwest of Sanibel Island. The aircrew safely transported the man to Gulfcoast Medical Center for a higher level of care. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 17:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 970016
    VIRIN: 250714-G-G0107-1006
    Filename: DOD_111148004
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US

