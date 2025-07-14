Coast Guard medevacs 77-year-old man 138 miles southwest of Sanibel Island

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater aircrew medevaced a 77-year-old man, Sunday, experiencing stroke-like symptoms approximately 138 miles southwest of Sanibel Island. The aircrew safely transported the man to Gulfcoast Medical Center for a higher level of care. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Scott Jason)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2025 17:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|970015
|VIRIN:
|250714-G-G0107-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_111147994
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
No keywords found.