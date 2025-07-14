video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Air Force participates in F-AIR 2025, or the Colombia Feria Aeronáutica Internacional for the 12th time, as 60,000 attendees came out to witness the skies above Colombia at the air show in Rionegro, Colombia, July 9-13, 2025. The U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team from Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., kicked things off by demonstrating the capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon–a single-seat, multi-role fighter with the ability to switch between an air-to-ground and an air-to-air role at the touch of a button. The Wings of Blue Parachute Team from the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado also performed precision parachuting alongside their Colombian counterparts Águila de Gules, carrying U.S. and Colombian flags.

The United States remains an enduring and committed partner to Colombia, maintaining robust engagement across Latin America and the Caribbean. The two nations are connected in every domain—sea, air, land, space, and cyber—with security and prosperity that are inextricably linked. Public events such as this air show build upon the longstanding partnership between the U.S. and the Colombian military, providing an opportunity to showcase U.S. air and space capabilities to regional partners.



Interviews:



Lt. Col. Jeff Budis

Mission Commander and Air Boss, Air Forces Southern



Maj. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester

Commander and Pilot, American F-16 Demonstration Team



Coronel Jhon Alexander Sanchez Zuluaga

Air Boss, Colombia Feria Aeronáutica Internacional