    F-AIR 2025

    COLOMBIA

    07.12.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Hugo Delgado 

    Air Forces Southern

    The U.S. Air Force participates in F-AIR 2025, or the Colombia Feria Aeronáutica Internacional for the 12th time, as 60,000 attendees came out to witness the skies above Colombia at the air show in Rionegro, Colombia, July 9-13, 2025. The U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team from Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., kicked things off by demonstrating the capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon–a single-seat, multi-role fighter with the ability to switch between an air-to-ground and an air-to-air role at the touch of a button. The Wings of Blue Parachute Team from the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado also performed precision parachuting alongside their Colombian counterparts Águila de Gules, carrying U.S. and Colombian flags.
    The United States remains an enduring and committed partner to Colombia, maintaining robust engagement across Latin America and the Caribbean. The two nations are connected in every domain—sea, air, land, space, and cyber—with security and prosperity that are inextricably linked. Public events such as this air show build upon the longstanding partnership between the U.S. and the Colombian military, providing an opportunity to showcase U.S. air and space capabilities to regional partners.

    Interviews:

    Lt. Col. Jeff Budis
    Mission Commander and Air Boss, Air Forces Southern

    Maj. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester
    Commander and Pilot, American F-16 Demonstration Team

    Coronel Jhon Alexander Sanchez Zuluaga
    Air Boss, Colombia Feria Aeronáutica Internacional

    Date Taken: 07.12.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 23:15
    Location: CO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-AIR 2025, by MSgt Hugo Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FAIR25

