Best Squad Competition AFT 2025

U.S. Army Soldiers participate in the Army Fitness Test as part of the Best Squad Competition, July 14, 2025 on Weyand Field, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The competition is held each year to identify, recognize, and celebrate the most cohesive, disciplined, and skilled squads across the Army. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Justin Hicks)