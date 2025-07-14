Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Best Squad Competition AFT 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2025

    Video by Pfc. Justin Hicks 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers participate in the Army Fitness Test as part of the Best Squad Competition, July 14, 2025 on Weyand Field, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The competition is held each year to identify, recognize, and celebrate the most cohesive, disciplined, and skilled squads across the Army. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Justin Hicks)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 17:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 970011
    VIRIN: 250714-A-PJ082-5462
    Filename: DOD_111147899
    Length: 00:03:32
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Squad Competition AFT 2025, by PFC Justin Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARPACBSC2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download