Oregon Guard Soldiers Take Flight During MEDEVAC Training B-Roll

B-Roll video of Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers from Delta Company and Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment, board a CH-47 Chinook helicopter from Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment, for familiarization flights over Medford and Ashland during MEDEVAC 101 training at Grants Pass Airport, July 13, 2025. The morale flights provided many Soldiers their first experience aboard Army aviation assets while showcasing the capabilities of the Oregon-based aviation unit. Two Soldiers chose to make the flights even more memorable by conducting their reenlistment ceremonies aboard the aircraft at 1,500 feet above southern Oregon. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)